WebCatalogWebCatalog
Mixpanel

Mixpanel

mixpanel.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Mixpanel app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engagement and retention. Mixpanel works with web applications, in particular SaaS, but also supports mobile apps.

Website: mixpanel.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mixpanel. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yandex Metrica

Yandex Metrica

metrica.yandex.com

Google Analytics

Google Analytics

analytics.google.com

SurveyLab

SurveyLab

surveylab.com

CustomInsight

CustomInsight

custominsight.com

Elevio

Elevio

app.elev.io

Solutionreach

Solutionreach

app.solutionreach.com

Qonversion

Qonversion

dash.qonversion.io

involve.me

involve.me

app.involve.me

Tripetto

Tripetto

tripetto.app

Storyly

Storyly

dashboard.storyly.io

Bettermode

Bettermode

login.bettermode.com

Amplitude

Amplitude

analytics.amplitude.com