Memsource is a cloud-based commercial translation management system and computer assisted translation (CAT) tool. It is developed by Memsource a.s., headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. According to research by Deloitte, in 2020 Memsource a.s was one of top 50 fastest growing IT companies in the Czech Republic.Memsource’s features include translation memory, termbases, automatic quality assurance, CMS connectors, REST API, and 3rd party machine translation engine connectors.Memsource is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. It is also accessible through a mobile application on Android and iOS devices.

Website: cloud.memsource.com

