Social media directly impacts cryptocurrencies, and since you can’t listen to a million different opinions a minute, LunarCrush does it for you. LunarCrush collects activity across social media for Bitcoin, thousands of altcoins, crypto exchanges, influencers and more, in real-time every single day and distills it all into bitesize, digestible data.

Website: lunarcrush.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LunarCrush. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.