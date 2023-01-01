WebCatalogWebCatalog
Kodacy

Kodacy

kodacy.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Kodacy app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Kodacy is an educational platform developed by Scientific Platforms And Cosmic Explorations (SPACE). The platform aims to provide affordable and accessible education to everyone, anywhere across the world. Through its innovative products and specially designed courses, Kodacy provides online courses through a virtual platform to facilitate time-independent learning for all!

Website: kodacy.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kodacy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cavall

Cavall

cavall.io

Magnet Brains

Magnet Brains

magnetbrains.com

KnowledgeHut

KnowledgeHut

knowledgehut.com

Krakex

Krakex

krakex.com

Spike LEGO Education

Spike LEGO Education

spike.legoeducation.com

Eduhap

Eduhap

learn.eduhap.com

10 Minute School

10 Minute School

app.10minuteschool.com

BetterUp

BetterUp

app.betterup.co

edclub

edclub

edclub.com

DigiLocker

DigiLocker

digilocker.gov.in

Klu

Klu

app.klu.so

Jamendo

Jamendo

jamendo.com