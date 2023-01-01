Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Munich and Tokyo. Jimdo has two products; Creator and Dolphin, both of which offer free and paid plans. Jimdo Dolphin is an AI-powered website-builder designed for users with basic computer skills and automates most of the website building process. It uses artificial intelligence to get to know the user, their business, and their goals, then builds a website that is already fully personalized to meet their needs. Jimdo Creator is a drag and drop style website builder and hosting service which is suitable for users with some coding skills.

Website: account.e.jimdo.com

