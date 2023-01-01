WebCatalogWebCatalog
HiveDesk

HiveDesk

office.hivedesk.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for HiveDesk on WebCatalog for Mac and PC.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Remote employee time tracking software with screenshot and activity monitoring. Automatically track time, generate timesheets, get activity reports, monitor tasks and project cost.

Website: hivedesk.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to HiveDesk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Dovico

Dovico

login.dovico.com

ClickTime

ClickTime

login.clicktime.com

OfficeTimer

OfficeTimer

app.officetimer.com

wAnywhere

wAnywhere

console.wanywhere.com

Harvest

Harvest

getharvest.com

Timeneye

Timeneye

track.timeneye.com

My Hours

My Hours

app.myhours.com

Insightful

Insightful

app.insightful.io

C2FO

C2FO

app.c2fo.com

sharesuite

sharesuite

onsharesuite.com

Agendrix

Agendrix

app.agendrix.com

LeaveBoard

LeaveBoard

leaveboard.com

Product

Support

Company

Legal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.