Hak5 — industry leading hacker tools & award winning hacking shows for red teams, pentesters, cyber security students and IT professionals. Creators of the WiFi Pineapple, USB Rubber Ducky & more. Home to an inclusive information security community. Established in 2005.

Website: hak5.org

