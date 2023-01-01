HackerOne is a vulnerability coordination and bug bounty platform that connects businesses with penetration testers and cybersecurity researchers. It was one of the first companies, along with Synack and Bugcrowd, to embrace and utilize crowd-sourced security and cybersecurity researchers as linchpins of its business model; it is the largest cybersecurity firm of its kind. As of May 2020, HackerOne's network had paid $100 million in bounties.

Website: hackerone.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to HackerOne. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.