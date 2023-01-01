Grubhub Inc. is an American online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform that connects diners with local restaurants. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois and was founded in 2004. As of 2019, the company had 19.9 million active users and 115,000 associated restaurants across 3,200 cities and all 50 states in the United States. Grubhub Seamless went public in April 2014 and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "GRUB".On June 9, 2020, Just Eat Takeaway, a European food delivery service, announced an agreement to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion in stock.

Website: grubhub.com

