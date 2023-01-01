Google Scholar
scholar.google.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Google Scholar app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Google Scholar is a freely accessible web search engine that indexes the full text or metadata of scholarly literature across an array of publishing formats and disciplines. Google Scholar provides a simple way to broadly search for scholarly literature. Search across a wide variety of disciplines and sources: articles, theses, books, abstracts and court opinions.
Website: scholar.google.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Google Scholar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
De Gruyter
degruyter.com
PubMed
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Google Books
books.google.com
Google Alerts
google.com
Google Trends
trends.google.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Mojeek
mojeek.com
Space
Google Play Books
play.google.com
MetaGer
metager.org
Google Ads
ads.google.com
Google Cloud Platform
console.cloud.google.com