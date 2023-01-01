Our UK Bus division operates around a fifth of local bus services in the UK and is one of the largest bus operators with a fleet of approximately 6,400 buses around the England, Scotland and Wales. We have bus routes serving 40 of the UK’s largest towns and cities providing great value public transport for students, commuters, leisure travellers and concession travellers.

Website: firstbus.co.uk

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to First Bus. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.