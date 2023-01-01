EduPage is a cloud based school management system fully integrated with our world leading scheduling software. Good timetable is crucial for most of the school tasks - from curriculum inputting, attendance tracking, room booking, assigning homework up to e-learning. Since the timetable changes daily, the seamless integration with other school's processes is vital. EduPage provides many features, you can use just some of them, but the true power of synergy shines once you start using more of them or ideally all.

Website: edupage.org

