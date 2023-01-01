Duolingo ( D(Y)OO-oh-LING-goh) is an American platform that includes a language-learning website and mobile app, as well as a digital language-proficiency assessment exam. The company uses the freemium model; the app and the website are accessible without charge, although Duolingo also offers a premium service for a fee. As of 30 June 2020, the language-learning website and app offered 95 different language courses in 38 languages. The app has over 300 million registered users across the world.

Website: duolingo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Duolingo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.