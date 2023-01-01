Encrypted, temporary file hosting and sharing software. Disroot's Upload service is a file hosting software, powered by Lufi. It temporarily stores files so you can share them with others using a link. To protect privacy, all the files are encrypted in the browser itself - It means that your files never leave your computer unencrypted. The administrators will not be able to see the content of your file, nor will your network administrator or your ISP. The administrators can only see the file's name, its size and its mimetype (what kind of file it is: video, text, etc).

Website: upload.disroot.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Disroot Upload. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.