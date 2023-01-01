Disroot Upload
upload.disroot.org
Encrypted, temporary file hosting and sharing software. Disroot's Upload service is a file hosting software, powered by Lufi. It temporarily stores files so you can share them with others using a link. To protect privacy, all the files are encrypted in the browser itself - It means that your files never leave your computer unencrypted. The administrators will not be able to see the content of your file, nor will your network administrator or your ISP. The administrators can only see the file's name, its size and its mimetype (what kind of file it is: video, text, etc).
