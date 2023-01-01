WebCatalogWebCatalog
Disroot Upload

Disroot Upload

upload.disroot.org

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Disroot Upload app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Encrypted, temporary file hosting and sharing software. Disroot's Upload service is a file hosting software, powered by Lufi. It temporarily stores files so you can share them with others using a link. To protect privacy, all the files are encrypted in the browser itself - It means that your files never leave your computer unencrypted. The administrators will not be able to see the content of your file, nor will your network administrator or your ISP. The administrators can only see the file's name, its size and its mimetype (what kind of file it is: video, text, etc).

Website: upload.disroot.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Disroot Upload. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Disroot Cloud

Disroot Cloud

cloud.disroot.org

Tresorit

Tresorit

web.tresorit.com

file.io

file.io

file.io

Tresorit Send

Tresorit Send

send.tresorit.com

Cryptee

Cryptee

crypt.ee

GoFile

GoFile

gofile.io

Ufile

Ufile

ufile.io

Trademarkia

Trademarkia

trademarkia.com

Disroot Search

Disroot Search

search.disroot.org

Disroot Mail

Disroot Mail

mail.disroot.org

Upload.io

Upload.io

upload.io

4shared

4shared

4shared.com