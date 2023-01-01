Dikalo
dklo.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Dikalo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Dikalo mission is to become Africa's best social network by connecting people with a focus on privacy.
Website: about.dklo.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dikalo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.