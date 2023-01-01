dict.cc
dict.cc
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the dict.cc app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
dict.cc is a free, multilingual online dictionary. For offline use the dictionaries can be downloaded as text files and used in various programs on Windows, iOS, Android and Palm OS. Dict.cc GmbH have their main office in the Austrian capital city of Vienna.
Website: dict.cc
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to dict.cc. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.