Crunchyroll, Inc. is an American distributor, publisher, and licensing company focused on streaming anime, manga, and dorama. Founded in 2006 by a group of University of California, Berkeley graduates, Crunchyroll's distribution channel and partnership program delivers content to 70 million registered users worldwide. Crunchyroll is a subsidiary of Otter Media, which is a subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia. Crunchyroll has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chișinău and Tokyo, and is a member of the Association of Japanese Animations (AJA). "Crunchyroll-Hime", also known as "Hime" is the official mascot of Crunchyroll.Crunchyroll offers over 1,000 anime shows, more than 200 East Asian dramas to users, and 50 manga titles as Crunchyroll Manga, although not all programming is available worldwide due to licensing restrictions. Crunchyroll passed one million paid subscribers in February 2017, and has over 3 million paid subscribers as of 2020. Crunchyroll also selects some anime titles for release on home video through its distribution partners (Funimation, Sentai Filmworks, and Viz Media in North America, Anime Limited in the United Kingdom).

