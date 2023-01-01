CNET (stylized as c|net), formerly Computer Network, is an American media website that publishes reviews, news, articles, blogs, podcasts, and videos on technology and consumer electronics globally. Founded in 1994 by Halsey Minor and Shelby Bonnie, it was the flagship brand of CNET Networks and became a brand of CBS Interactive through that unit's acquisition of CNET Networks in 2008. CNET originally produced content for radio and television in addition to its website and now uses new media distribution methods through its Internet television network, CNET Video, and its podcast and blog networks. In addition, CNET currently has region-specific and language-specific editions. These include Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. According to third-party web analytics providers Alexa and SimilarWeb, CNET is the highest-read technology news source on the Web, with over 200 million readers per month, being among the 200 most visited websites globally, as of 2015.

Website: cnet.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CNET. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.