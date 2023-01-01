The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.

Website: cloze.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cloze. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.