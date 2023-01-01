CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners and Recruit Holdings.

Website: dashboard.clevertap.com

