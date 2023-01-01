Citavi supports the entire research process – from searching for sources to finishing your paper. Search over 4000 library catalogs and databases from all major information providers. Citavi lets you add PDF articles as references, looks up their bibliographic information, searches for full text online, and creates screenshots of web pages in PDF format, if desired. With Citavi, you can save summaries, quotations, images, comments, ratings, and any thoughts that come up along the way. The category system makes it easy to systematically structure research proposals and publications and is especially useful for outlining a term project, thesis, or dissertation as well as a research project. Citavi automatically generates a finished paper, inserting properly-formatted citations and a bibliography in a citation style of your choice.

Website: citavi.com

