Chick-fil-A is an American fast food restaurant chain which is the country's largest which specializes in chicken sandwiches. Headquartered in College Park, Georgia, Chick-fil-A operates 2,897 restaurants across 49 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Website: chick-fil-a.com

