Checkr
dashboard.checkr.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Checkr app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Learn how Checkr's platform uses AI to make background checks faster for you. ✓ Speed up your hiring process with these employment background checks!
Website: dashboard.checkr.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Checkr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.