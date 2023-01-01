AT&T Inc. is an American multinational conglomerate holding company that is Delaware-registered but headquartered at Whitacre Tower in Downtown Dallas, Texas. It is the world's largest telecommunications company and the largest provider of mobile telephone services in the U.S.

Website: att.com

