Amazon China (English: Amazon China) is Amazon.com's regional website in mainland China. It was established in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing. In 2019, Amazon announced that it would withdraw from the domestic e-commerce market in mainland China and retain some of its business.

Website: amazon.cn

