Adda247 is India’s largest vernacular test prep platform catering to more than 50 million students from Tier II and Tier III cities in India. Backed by marquee investors like Westbridge & Infoedge, Adda247 is on a mission to take quality education to masses by providing online courses for all major exams in more than 10 regional languages in India.

Website: adda247.com

