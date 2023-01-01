testRigor
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： testrigor.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「testRigor」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Software QA testers use testRigor codeless testing tool to create robust end-to-end functional tests. Software testing made easy: create cross-platform tests using no code for web, native and hybrid mobile applications, desktop, and API. Utilize email testing, visual testing and audio testing built-in features. Create your automated tests 15x faster and with 95% less test maintenance than traditional automation testing tools. Execute tests in parallel and receive results in minutes, not hours. Easily integrate with your favorite issue management tools, CI/CD tools, and so on. It’s easy to scale your software testing with testRigor. Best for: Software teams who want to rapidly increase their test automation coverage while also spending much less time on maintenance. testRigor aims to be the only automation tool needed - with broad support, cross-platform and cross-browser testing, reporting and screenshots for every step
目錄:
網站： testrigor.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 testRigor 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。