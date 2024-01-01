Board Management Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Board management software provides a unified workspace for board members, chief executives, and other key professionals to stay organized, make timely decisions, and plan effectively. These collaborative tools offer access to agendas, documents, notes, calendars, and contacts, enhancing the corporate meeting process. Users can upload files to the workspace and assign access based on roles and clearance levels. Typically used by leadership teams, such as a parent committee or the board of a large corporation, board management software can also be integrated with other collaboration tools that involve employees or participants at various authority levels.
Boardable
boardable.com
減輕壓力 — 有更多時間規劃關鍵任務會議 — 更好的數據以提高董事會參與度和投資報酬率。一個平台，多種解決方案。 高性能主機板從 Boardable 開始 - 大規模改造您的主機板並使其面向未來。我們專門建立的平台針對大規模溝通、治理和委員會管理進行了最佳化，因此您可以充滿信心地進行虛擬或親自治理。
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent 是領先的治理、風險與合規 (GRC) SaaS 供應商，可加速組織和領導者的成功。
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen 是一款易於使用且安全的治理軟體，其定價適合任何組織，包括先進的合約管理、100% 無紙化董事會會議管理、輕鬆的實體管理、無縫整合的電子簽名提供商和內建虛擬數據室(VDR) - 合而為一。 ContractZen 的使命是幫助組織每天為盡職調查做好準備，為全球數百萬中小型企業和非營利組織帶來現代治理。我們讓高階主管、投資者和董事會安心無憂。這就是為什麼我們的名字是 ContractZen。
Adam.ai
adam.ai
一體化會議管理。 adam.ai 是一款智慧一體式會議管理平台，可在會議之前、期間和之後捕捉、管理和共享知識，將內容轉化為有價值的資產，並推動成功的業務成果。
OnBoard
onboardmeetings.com
OnBoard 是一款董事會管理軟體，可降低複雜性，使董事會和領導團隊能夠更聰明地工作、更快地行動並取得更多成果。
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
Diligent 是領先的治理、風險與合規 (GRC) SaaS 供應商，可加速組織和領導者的成功。
Ansarada
ansarada.com
利用 Ansarada 先進的虛擬資料室解決方案始終獲得最佳結果。拋棄傳統的資料室，立即加入世界頂尖交易撮合者的行列。
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
在納斯達克，我們的目標是促進所有人的經濟進步。我們為更強大的經濟提供動力，創造更公平的機會，並為更永續的世界做出貢獻，幫助我們的社區、客戶、員工和各種背景的人們充分發揮潛力。
EntityKeeper
entitykeeper.com
EntityKeeper's comprehensive entity platform enables you to manage critical data, create detailed org charts, and monitor filing/compliance requirements across your organization. By accessing real-time information, customizing data fields, managing deadlines with notifications (like filing dates), a...
BoardOnTrack
boardontrack.com
BoardOnTrack helps charter school boards deliver exceptional results. We're the only online governance management platform built for charter school governance. BoardOnTrack membership provides expert guidance (without hourly consulting fees) and access to the only intuitive, easy-to-use, all-in-one ...
Board Management
boardmanagement.com
Ready to Take Your Board of Directors to the Next Level? Utilize Our Board Meeting & Management Software to Help Board Members Collaborate and Get More Done
Beenote
beenote.io
Beenote is the first governance meeting management solution for board, executive and team. Beenote is an easy, accessible and efficient tool. From start to end of the meeting process, Beenote helps teams organize effective meetings by planning, holding, and following up (tasks, decisions) on meeting...
MyBoardPacket
myboardpacket.com
Since 2001, thousands of happy customers agree that MyBoardPacket is secure, simple and easy to use. An online board meeting management tool that provides document management, online voting, online discussions, and more. MyBoardPacket.com enables you to deploy a board portal which is so flexible it ...
Knowa
knowa.co
AI powered governance, connecting everything your Board needs to govern. Future proof your Board with Knowa's plug-and-play governance platform, delivering AI enabled knowledge discovery, meetings and collaboration in one secure and versatile ecosystem.
Tasks in a Box
tasksinabox.com
Let people who share the same goals collaborate together. Streamline your processes across the company, or ditch the organisational chart. Not everything can be planned so allow yourself to adapt to the situation on the fly and still collaborate together.
Diskus
letsdiskus.com
Diskus is a board and meetings management solution helping directors, committees and leadership teams be better prepared, engaged, and aligned in their collaboration and decision making process. Its board portal makes it easier than ever for corporate secretaries and administrators to manage meeting...
BoardSpace
boardspace.co
BoardSpace 是一款幫助公寓、HOA 和非營利組織的董事會和經理實現董事會管理自動化和簡化的解決方案。
Hippoly
hippoly.com
Hippoly 是一個流暢、安全的協作平台，專為雲端建置並為決策者打造。我們主要的使用者群體是組織的董事會，但管理團隊、顧問委員會和股東團體也使用 Hippoly，他們需要一種簡單、安全的方式來溝通和分享資訊。
BoardShape
boardshape.com
舉辦更好的董事會或委員會會議。立即透過 BoardShape 塑造您的董事會或委員會。 BoardShape 面向新創公司，是一款軟體即服務產品，它提供足夠的功能和功能來幫助您的新創公司更好地召開董事會會議，而不會妨礙他們。簡單的議程建構器可讓您快速建立可與團隊共用的動態議程。不再有具有多個附件的電子郵件，所有內容都與討論點相關。議程可以與您的團隊分享，並與所有與會者同步呈現，使會議中的每個人都在同一頁上。評論、問題和討論可以與討論點一起添加，然後用於產生會議紀要。產生與議程項目相關的民意調查和行動項目，並在後續會議中跟進這些項目。使用 BoardShape 將所有內容集中在一個地方並進行組織...
AdvisoryCloud
advisorycloud.com
AdvisoryCloud 是透過諮詢委員會連接專業人士和公司的領先平台。我們的一體化平台允許公司和團隊招募、建立和營運一個由全球領先專業人士組成的顧問委員會。各級專業人士都可以立即加入在我們平台上運作的顧問委員會，將董事會工作添加到他們的簡歷中，並獲得作為董事會成員帶來的專業福利。公司可以獲得遠端諮詢委員會的見解和好處，可以在我們的專有平台上輕鬆地在一個地方進行所有管理。 AdvisoryCloud 成立於 2012 年，是一家私人公司，總部位於加州馬林縣，曾多次榮獲 Inc. 雜誌成長最快的私人公司之一等獎項。
Admincontrol
admincontrol.com
為董事會、管理層和主要利害關係人提供安全高效的資訊、討論和流程存取的軟體。我們為董事會、管理團隊以及法律與財務顧問等決策者提供智慧、安全的數位協作平台。北歐市場領先的董事會入口網站和數據室提供者。 Admincontrol 隸屬於 Visma，是 Visma 集團中最成功的公司之一。我們的總部位於挪威，在英國、丹麥、瑞典、芬蘭和荷蘭設有當地辦事處。我們統計有近 100 名員工。認證和合規性：SOC 2 ISO 27001:2013 G-Cloud GDPR 儲存在挪威的資料中心。 90 000 個用戶。
Sherpany
sherpany.com
Sherpany 是瑞士領先的會議管理解決方案，旨在滿足董事會、董事會委員會和執行會議的獨特需求。 Sherpany 深受歐洲頂級公司的信賴，將會議效率提高了 45%，簡化了整個流程——從會議準備到分發數位簽章的會議記錄和行動項目。我們優先考慮安全性和合規性，並擁有經過 FINMA 批准和 ISO270001 認證的強大解決方案，可集中並確保對您的資料進行適當的存取控制。除了可透過網頁瀏覽器存取的基於網路的 Sherpany 平台之外，我們還提供適用於 iOS、Windows 和 Android 的本機應用程序，以便跨不同裝置方便地存取我們的會議管理解決方案。我們基於 SaaS 的軟體，加上我...
Zeck
zeck.app
Zeck 是一個基於雲端的軟體平台，正在改變董事會會議。 Zeck 既提高了時間效率，也提高了董事會動態的品質。基本上，在經歷了悲慘且過時的董事會會議之後，作為運營商和董事會董事，我們決定徹底重新構想整個董事會會議流程。 Zeck 由屢獲殊榮的演員、電影製作人和企業家愛德華·諾頓(Edward Norton) 以及Moosejaw（已被沃爾瑪收購）和CrowdRise（已被GoFundMe 收購）的創始人羅伯特·沃爾夫(Robert Wolfe) 和傑弗裡·沃爾夫(Jeffrey Wolfe) 共同創立。 James Zubok 是一位經驗豐富的軟體公司營運商和私募股權投資者，也是創始合夥人。...
GOVRN
govrn.com
AI-First 董事會管理軟體。利用 Govrn 的人工智慧驅動的董事會入口網站軟體來提高董事會績效。體驗人工智慧發現、生產力和效能功能增強的無與倫比的安全性、即時洞察力和輕鬆的會議管理。
Govenda
govenda.com
用於公司治理的 Board Success Platform™。治理正在迅速變化，Govenda 是董事會成功平台，可協助您的董事會加速向利害關係人治理的過渡，並與您的組織、股東和利害關係人的基礎力量建立更深入的聯繫。 Govenda 的董事會成功平台不僅僅是一個董事會入口網站，它也是現代治理的未來。與 Govenda 合作，重新構想董事會如何為快速變化的世界中的關鍵任務提供有目的的策略領導。
BoardPro
boardpro.com
BoardPro 為小型企業、小型企業和非營利組織提供董事會管理軟體。 BoardPro 董事會入口網站非常易於使用，透過數位化建立會議議程、編譯董事會包、記錄會議記錄、發送操作和安全地儲存文件，為董事會管理員節省了高達 75% 的時間。 BoardPro 安全地簡化了董事會會議，提高了工作效率，實現了手動流程的自動化 - 讓董事和受託人專注於戰略和關鍵決策。專門的五星級支援和即時聊天，使用真人 - 24/7 提供。專家客戶支持，在工作時間的前 2 分鐘內回答了 80% 的問題。 BoardPro 訂閱包括無限的使用者和管理員；無限的會議和資料儲存；透過網路應用程式隨時從任何裝置存取；和定期功...