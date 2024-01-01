API管理工具 - 最受歡迎的應用程式

API 管理工具使用戶能夠在安全的開發環境中監督、控制其應用程式介面 (API) 並從中獲利。這些工具可協助管理員監控其團隊發布的 API 的連線穩定性、流量、錯誤和安全性。 IT 部門在 API 生命週期的後製階段使用這些工具，並在 API 設計完成後從開發人員手中接手。至此，API的所有維護、監控和管理都發生在API管理平台內。雖然一些 API 市場解決方案包括用於管理 API 的工具，但這些工具主要專注於選擇外部 API 來增強產品，而不是管理 API 本身。
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman 讓 API 開發變得簡單。我們的平台提供的工具可簡化 API 建置流程的每個步驟並簡化協作，以便您可以更快地建立更好的 API。
Apigee
google.com
Apigee 是 Google Cloud 的一部分，可協助領先公司設計、保護和擴展應用程式介面 (API)。免費試用 Apigee。
Stoplight
stoplight.io
使用 Stoplight，您可以比其他 API 工具更快地建立 OpenAPI 描述、文件、模擬伺服器，而無需在一個集中式平台上具備專業知識。
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster 是新世代無程式碼平台，用於自動化業務流程並透過程式碼產生為網路和行動裝置建立本機應用程式。
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
免費的測試資料產生器和 API 模擬工具 - Mockaroo 可讓您建立自訂 CSV、JSON、SQL 和 Excel 資料集來測試和示範您的軟體。
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io 是最先進的整合平台，用於連接您日常使用的工具。使用我們的視覺化工作流程編輯器輕鬆簡化流程。透過點擊或程式碼進行建置。
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
加入成千上萬使用 SwaggerHub 的開發人員來建立和設計出色的 API。立即註冊或登入。
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic 是一家商業軟體公司，提供整合平台即服務 (iPaaS) 工具，用於連接雲端資料來源、SaaS 應用程式和本地業務軟體應用程式。 SnapLogic 成立於2006 年，總部位於加州聖馬刁。SnapLogic 由Informatica Gaurav Dhillon 前執行長兼聯合創始人領導，並獲得了Andreessen Horowitz、Ignition Partners、Floodgate Fund、Brian McClendon 和Naval Ravikant 的風險投資。截至2017 年，該公司已籌集 1.363 億美元。2015 年12 月 10 日，SnapLogi...
Workato
workato.com
Workato 是 Gartner MQ 的領導者，它不僅僅是一個 iPaaS。它是一個可供業務和 IT 部門使用的智慧自動化平台。它支援數千個企業和工作流程用例，因此您可以自動化一切。
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel 是一個客戶溝通平台，可協助企業透過 WhatsApp 和其他社群訊息管道向客戶銷售產品並為其提供支援。功能亮點： - 具有雙向訊息傳遞功能的共享團隊收件匣- WhatsApp 聊天機器人- WhatsApp 廣播和大量訊息傳遞- 開放API 和Webhooks - 自動化- 整合（Shopify、HubSpot、2000 多個帶有Zapier 的應用程式等） - 適用於iOS 和Android 的行動應用程式Android Rasayel 快速、可靠且直覺。使用 Rasayel 的共享團隊收件匣，您可以透過 WhatsApp 管理客戶對話，確保高品質的銷售對話，並提供卓越的客戶...
Backendless
backendless.com
可視化應用程式開發平台，使應用程式建置直觀且易於管理，無需任何程式碼。
elastic.io
elastic.io
基於微服務的混合整合平台，用於跨不同的基於雲端和本地應用程式、平台和資料庫的即時資料同步。
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
在人員資料實驗室，我們正在建立最大、最準確的人員資料真實來源。我們提供超過 15 億個人的履歷、聯絡方式、社交和人口統計資訊資料集，並按您需要的規模提供給您。註冊免費 API 金鑰並開始免費豐富個人資料，無需信用卡。
Zuplo
zuplo.com
更快地交付高品質 API：Zuplo 的 API 閘道可協助小型和大型團隊將 API 快速、安全地投入生產，並提供改變遊戲規則的開發人員體驗。
Kong
konghq.com
Kong 是一家提供 API 和微服務管理的雲端連線公司。我們的平台將 API 閘道、Ingress 和 Service Mesh 統一到一個開發人員解決方案。
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica（NYSE：INFA）是企業雲端資料管理領導者，透過幫助企業實現其最關鍵資產的變革力量，將資料和人工智慧帶入生活。我們創建了一個新的軟體類別，即 Informatica 智慧數據管理雲™ (IDMC)，它由人工智慧和端到端數據管理平台提供支持，可跨幾乎所有多雲、混合系統連接、管理和統一數據，實現數據民主化並幫助企業實現業務策略現代化。大約 100 個國家的客戶以及財富 100 強企業中的 86 家客戶依靠 Informatica 來推動數據主導的數位轉型。資訊學。數據和人工智慧誕生的地方。
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
連接 SaaS、本地和雲端應用程序，同時立即將智慧注入任何業務流程。了解有關 API 與 Jitterbit 整合的更多資訊。
Ambassador
getambassador.com
大使使行銷人員能夠利用口碑的力量來增加客戶、推薦和收入。他們的行銷人員友善軟體簡化了推薦行銷，自動化了註冊、追蹤、獎勵和管理客戶、附屬機構、影響者和合作夥伴的過程。全球的消費品牌和 B2B 公司正在利用大使的開創性軟體快速實施、擴展和優化他們的推薦行銷計劃、合作夥伴和聯盟計劃以及影響者活動。
Checkly
checklyhq.com
為開發人員提供令人愉快的主動監控。 Checkly 是現代堆疊的 API 和 E2E 監控平台：可程式化、靈活且喜愛 JavaScript。
Formcarry
formcarry.com
你的 <form> 但它確實有效。將您的 HTML <form> 轉換為功能齊全的內容 取得電子郵件通知、上傳檔案、與其他應用程式整合。 3 分鐘即可完成設定並免費使用。
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in...
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It person...
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams inves...
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests,...
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want t...
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Clo...
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.
Mockfly
mockfly.dev
Mockfly is a cloud-based platform designed to help developers create, manage, and simulate mock APIs for development and testing purposes. It offers a range of features that set it apart from other mocking tools, such as AI integration for data generation, mock diffs to track changes, and a Chrome e...
APPSeCONNECT
appseconnect.com
APPSeCONNECT is an intelligent integration platform (iPaaS) that connects applications and automates business processes. The platform has an in-built low-code visual integration designer "ProcessFlow
DCKAP
dckap.com
DCKAP Integrator is the ERP Integration platform that connects distributors' ERP systems to any number of business applications—including the eCommerce platform, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, Logistics, and Marketplaces like 3M, to name a few. Depending on the integration, it can provide real-time cus...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Blobr
blobr.io
Blobr 是一個開發者門戶，可實現更多轉換並提高銷售額 透過 Blobr： - 透過決定存取條件和貨幣化模型，根據您的條件分發 API； - 透過授予對包含文件、程式碼片段等的精實介面的存取權限，提供難忘的體驗， - 透過詳細的分析了解您的使用者行為並快速採取行動。
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo 是一個內部開發者平台即服務，旨在加速數位體驗的創建。透過 Choreo，您可以輕鬆建置、部署、監控和管理雲端原生應用程式。 Choreo 允許開發人員專注於他們的程式碼，而不是建置或維護平台。 Choreo 提供的一些功能包括： - 應用程式架構：領域驅動開發、微服務架構、版本管理API 管理：API 治理、網關、開發人員入口網站、生命週期管理、API 市場、API 安全性、API 分析- 平台工程：CI/CD 、GitOps、發布管理、配置、秘密、成本優化- 基礎設施管理：容器和K8s、無伺服器、環境、防火牆、負載平衡、地理路由、DNS、多雲- 安全性：零信任、加密、秘密管理、...
Warrant
warrant.dev
Warrant 是一種開源授權服務，可協助開發人員在其應用程式中實施和實施存取控制。 Warrant 是一個專用的集中式平台，用於處理使用者授權和存取控制，以便工程團隊可以專注於建立其核心產品。
Moesif
moesif.com
透過強大的可觀察性和貨幣化平台追蹤和增加 API 使用。
Xano
xano.com
無需程式碼即可為您的應用程式建立強大、可擴展的後端的最快方法。 Xano 是超過 50,000 個中小企業和企業應用程式值得信賴的後端。
Boomi
boomi.com
Boomi iPaaS 解決方案透過智慧整合和自動化幫助您推動業務的未來。使用 Boomi 連接一切、無所不在。
Treblle
treblle.com
Treblle 是一款輕量級 SDK，可協助工程和 DevOps 團隊更快建置、發佈和維護基於 REST 的 API
Singular
singular.net
零時間追逐數據。更多時間推動成長。 透過下一代歸因、全漏斗行銷數據和一流的詐欺預防，全面了解投資報酬率。 根據 G2 Crowd 的統計，Singular 是排名第一的 MMP。我們幫助世界頂級行動行銷人員利用下一代歸因推動更快的成長。
MovingLake
movinglake.com
預設情況下，資料和後端連接器本身是事件驅動且即時的。 MovingLake是最先進的API連線平台。
Stellate
stellate.co
擴充、檢查和保護您的 GraphQL API。在邊緣快取您的查詢，深入了解其使用情況並保護其免受惡意查詢的影響。