教育 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 烏茲別克

Udemy

udemy.com

Duolingo

duolingo.com

Coursera

coursera.org

Canvas Student

instructure.com

Khan Academy

khanacademy.org

Hack The Box

hackthebox.com

edX

edx.org

TED

ted.com

TryHackMe

tryhackme.com

PrepLadder

prepladder.com

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

Tandem

tandem.net

Sololearn

sololearn.com

Programming Hub

programminghub.io

LearnPython.org

learnpython.org

Mimo

mimo.org

MARROW

marrow.com

Bayyinah TV

bayyinahtv.com

W3Schools

w3schools.com

Keybr

keybr.com

Desmos Calculator

desmos.com

Quizlet

quizlet.com

Kundalik

kundalik.com

Typing.com

typing.com

Common App

commonapp.org

Small Talk 2

smalltalk2.me

ELSA Speech Analyzer

speechanalyzer.elsaspeak.com

Satchel One

teamsatchel.com

Blinkist

blinkist.com

Physics Wallah

physicswallah.live

DuoCards

duocards.com

USMLE Rx

usmle-rx.com

freeCodeCamp

freecodecamp.org

BBC Learning English

bbc.co.uk

Skillshare

skillshare.com

Busuu

busuu.com

Osmosis

osmosis.org

MP3Quran

mp3quran.net

MIT OpenCourseWare

ocw.mit.edu

Leetcode

leetcode.com

Speakable

speakableapp.com

The Real World

jointherealworld.com

Yoodli

app.yoodli.ai

Lingoda

lingoda.com

Unacademy

unacademy.com

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

Ratatype

ratatype.com

My Study Life

mystudylife.com

LingQ

lingq.com

Google Scholar

google.com

GeeksforGeeks

geeksforgeeks.org

Cambly

cambly.com

Brainscape

brainscape.com

JW Library

jw.org

Skool

skool.com

Lumosity

lumosity.com

Study Together

studytogether.com

Brainly

brainly.com

4English

4englishapp.com

