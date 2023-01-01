Forvo
未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog。
网站：forvo.com
使用 WebCatalog 上“Forvo”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
您可能还会喜欢
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
HowToPronounce
howtopronounce.com
Sounds American
soundsamerican.net
Angula
angula.app
InterPals
interpals.net
Phrases.com
phrases.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Glosbe
glosbe.com
HelloTalk
hellotalk.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com