Plum Voice is a CPaaS technology company that provides automated AI technology solutions through programmable cloud platforms. Plum Voice allows customers to choose from a suite of intelligent virtual voice agents (IVAs) or custom solutions - interactive voice response (IVR), surveys, payment processing, etc. - to automate repetitive tasks, customer interactions and business processes for cost efficiencies and cost savings.

