Plum Voice
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: plumvoice.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Plum Voice trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Plum Voice is a CPaaS technology company that provides automated AI technology solutions through programmable cloud platforms. Plum Voice allows customers to choose from a suite of intelligent virtual voice agents (IVAs) or custom solutions - interactive voice response (IVR), surveys, payment processing, etc. - to automate repetitive tasks, customer interactions and business processes for cost efficiencies and cost savings.
Danh mục:
Trang web: plumvoice.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Plum Voice theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.