Tham khảo - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất - Kiribati

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

MIT Open Library

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Logos Classic

Logos Classic

classic.app.logos.com

Power Thesaurus

Power Thesaurus

powerthesaurus.org

Reader Mode

Reader Mode

readermode.io

SpanishDict

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

네이버 검색

네이버 검색

naver.com

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Translate.com

Translate.com

translate.com

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

Softpedia

Softpedia

softpedia.com

MyHeritage

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

百度翻译

百度翻译

fanyi.baidu.com

Lingva Translate

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

네이버 사전

네이버 사전

dict.naver.com

LibraryThing

LibraryThing

librarything.com

