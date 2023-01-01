WebCatalog

Rival Stars Horse Racing

Rival Stars Horse Racing

เล่น Rival Stars Horse Racing ออนไลน์ได้ฟรีด้วย now.gg บนคลาวด์บนมือถือ มาเป็นผู้เพาะพันธุ์ม้าระดับแชมป์เพื่อดูแลคอกม้าแสนสวยของคุณเอง มรดกของครอบครัวคุณในการเพาะพันธุ์ม้าสายพันธุ์กลับแย่ลงไปอีก ตอนนี้ชื่อและชื่อเสียงของครอบครัวขึ้นอยู่กับคุณแล้ว นำเกียรติยศกลับมาสู่คอกม้าของคุณและแสดงให้โลกเห็นว่าคุณมีอะไรบ้าง สัมผัสความตื่นเต้นและเสียงฟ้าร้องของการแข่งม้าจริงผ่านแอนิเมชั่นจับภาพเคลื่อนไหวที่สมจริงและคำบรรยายคุณภาพ เก็บเกี่ยวผลตอบแทนจากการทำงานหนักของคุณในขณะที่คุณฝึกม้า จ้างนักแข่งม้า และสร้างคอกม้าที่ชนะดาร์บี้อย่างระมัดระวัง ปรับแต่งทุกอย่าง ตั้งแต่อุปกรณ์ม้าของคุณไปจนถึงหมวกกันน็อคและอุปกรณ์ที่คุณใส่ให้กับนักขี่

