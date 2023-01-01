WebCatalog

Zoodrop is a cute merging Suika game where you can enjoy the bouncy fun physics! Dive into the simple yet engaging gameplay—merge animals to create larger and more impressive creatures until you reach the legendary Double Whale for the ultimate high score! The thrill lies in claiming the top spot on the daily leaderboards. Can you beat others and secure your No.1 position?

