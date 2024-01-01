WebCatalog

Papa's Sushiria

Papa's Sushiria

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

เล่นบนเว็บ

เว็บไซต์: poki.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Papa's Sushiria บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

Your tour of Papa Louie's new restaurant goes awry when you break the lucky cat statue outside of the shop. Is this to blame for the restaurant's underwhelming opening day? When Papa Louie leaves on a mission to find a new statue, you're left in charge of Papa's Sushiria, where you need to master the fine art of sushi making! It's up to you to make the sushi exactly how your customers like it. Happy customers will increase your score and tip you more money, which you can spend on decorating your restaurant. Will you save the Sushiria?

เว็บไซต์: poki.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Papa's Sushiria อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Papa's Sushiria

Papa's Sushiria

poki.com

Papa's Wingeria

Papa's Wingeria

poki.com

Papa's Scooperia

Papa's Scooperia

poki.com

Papa's Donuteria

Papa's Donuteria

poki.com

Papa's Bakeria

Papa's Bakeria

poki.com

Papa Louie 3

Papa Louie 3

poki.com

Papa's Hotdoggeria

Papa's Hotdoggeria

poki.com

Papa's Freezeria

Papa's Freezeria

poki.com

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack

poki.com

Papa's Cheeseria

Papa's Cheeseria

poki.com

Papa's Donuteria

Papa's Donuteria

poki.com

Papa's Burgeria

Papa's Burgeria

poki.com

สำรวจ

Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.