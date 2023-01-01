Chicky Farm is an idle game that puts you in charge of your very own chicken farm! Your days on the farm are filled with various tasks—feeding chickens with hay, assisting in hatching eggs, collecting eggs, and selling them. Use the earnings to buy more chickens or upgrade them. Need help? You can always hire workers to share the workload. Plus, you can customize the look of your farm to your liking! Cluck, cluck! How many happy chickens can you raise?

เว็บไซต์: poki.com

