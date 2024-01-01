Large Language Models Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพโมเดลภาษาสำหรับการสนทนา เราได้ฝึกโมเดลที่เรียกว่า ChatGPT ซึ่งโต้ตอบในลักษณะการสนทนา รูปแบบการสนทนาช่วยให้ ChatGPT สามารถตอบคำถามติดตามผล ยอมรับข้อผิดพลาด ท้าทายสถานที่ที่ไม่ถูกต้อง และปฏิเสธคำขอที่ไม่เหมาะสม ChatGPT เป็นโมเดลพี่น้องของ InstructGPT ซึ่งได้รับการฝึกฝนให้ปฏ...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
คุณสามารถใช้ Bard เพื่อช่วยขับเคลื่อนความคิดของคุณไปข้างหน้า ด้วยความช่วยเหลือเล็กๆ น้อยๆ จาก Bard คุณสามารถทำสิ่งต่างๆ เช่น: - ระดมความคิด จัดทำแผน หรือค้นหาวิธีต่างๆ ในการทำสิ่งต่างๆ ให้สำเร็จ - รับสรุปหัวข้อที่ซับซ้อนมากขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็วและเข้าใจง่าย - สร้างร่างโครงร่าง อีเมล โพสต์ในบล็อก บทกวี แ...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
สหาย AI ในชีวิตประจำวันของคุณ
Claude
claude.ai
Claude เป็นผู้ช่วย AI รุ่นต่อไปสำหรับงานของคุณไม่ว่าจะมีขนาดใดก็ตาม
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
ชุมชน AI สร้างอนาคต สร้าง ฝึกฝน และปรับใช้โมเดลล้ำสมัยที่ขับเคลื่อนโดยโอเพ่นซอร์สอ้างอิงในแมชชีนเลิร์นนิง
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks เป็นบริษัทที่ก่อตั้งโดยผู้สร้าง Apache Spark ดั้งเดิม Databricks เติบโตจากโครงการ AMPLab ที่มหาวิทยาลัยแคลิฟอร์เนีย เบิร์กลีย์ ซึ่งมีส่วนร่วมในการสร้าง Apache Spark ซึ่งเป็นเฟรมเวิร์กการประมวลผลแบบโอเพ่นซอร์สแบบกระจายที่สร้างขึ้นบน Scala Databricks พัฒนาแพลตฟอร์มบนเว็บสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกั...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้ช่วยนำร่องที่เชื่อถือได้สำหรับธุรกิจ โดยมีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อให้คุณฉลาดขึ้น เร็วขึ้น และมั่นใจมากขึ้นในการตัดสินใจที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลของคุณ IBM Cognos Analytics มอบพลังให้กับผู้ใช้ทุกคน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ หรือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านไอที...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai คือผู้ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์ม Generative AI และ Machine Learning แบบโอเพ่นซอร์สชั้นนำที่มีภารกิจในการทำให้ AI เป็นประชาธิปไตย โดยกลั่นกรองความสามารถทางเทคนิคของ Kaggle Masters 30 คนให้กลายเป็นผลิตภัณฑ์คลาวด์ AI ที่ตรงไปตรงมาสำหรับ Generative AI และการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องที่แก้ไขปัญหาอันทรงพลัง ลูกค้...
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI กำลังผลักดันการนำ GenAI ไปใช้ที่ Enterprises เราได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars และนักลงทุนที่มีชื่อเสียงอื่น ๆ TuneChat: แอปแชทของเราขับเคลื่อนโดยโมเดลโอเพ่นซอร์ส TuneStudio: สนามเด็กเล่นของเราสำหรับนักพัฒนาเพื่อปรับแต่งและปรับใช้ L...