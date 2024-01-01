Bookkeeping Services Providers - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Bookkeeping services aid in maintaining business organization by documenting daily financial transactions. These providers, also referred to as bookkeepers, meticulously record financial data including expenses, income, debt, and petty cash. Unlike accounting services, which offer financial guidance, bookkeepers solely focus on recording transactions. While many accounting firms include bookkeeping as part of their services, there are also independent providers specializing in this field. Typically, these entities offer online platforms for clients to submit financial data like receipts and bills for processing. Bookkeepers commonly employ spreadsheets, databases, and accounting software, facilitating businesses with electronic access to their records. Such services are particularly popular among smaller businesses that may not engage accounting firms on a regular basis.
ส่งแอปใหม่
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks เป็นแพ็คเกจซอฟต์แวร์การบัญชีที่พัฒนาและจำหน่ายโดย Intuit ผลิตภัณฑ์ QuickBooks มุ่งเน้นไปที่ธุรกิจขนาดเล็กและขนาดกลางเป็นหลัก และนำเสนอแอปพลิเคชันการบัญชีภายในองค์กร เช่นเดียวกับเวอร์ชันบนคลาวด์ที่ยอมรับการชำระเงินทางธุรกิจ จัดการและชำระบิล และฟังก์ชันบัญชีเงินเดือน
Osome
osome.com
เราช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องทำบัญชีด้วยตนเอง แก้ปัญหาอีคอมเมิร์ซ และก่อตั้งบริษัท ให้ผู้เชี่ยวชาญของเราดูแลใบแจ้งหนี้ รายงาน และภาษีในขณะที่คุณขยายธุรกิจของคุณ
Bookkeeper360
bookkeeper360.com
Bookkeeper360 คือโซลูชันการทำบัญชี การบัญชี และการให้คำปรึกษาของ Quickbooks และ Xero สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กถึงขนาดกลาง
Pilot
pilot.com
มุ่งเน้นที่ธุรกิจของคุณ โดยรู้ว่านักทำบัญชีผู้เชี่ยวชาญของเรากำลังดูแลหนังสือของคุณโดยได้รับความช่วยเหลือจากพลังพิเศษด้านซอฟต์แวร์
Zeni
zeni.ai
ทีมการเงินที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI สำหรับสตาร์ทอัพ ปลดล็อกข้อมูลเชิงลึกทางการเงินแบบเรียลไทม์และทีมการเงินบริการเต็มรูปแบบด้วยบริการทำบัญชี การบัญชี และ CFO อันชาญฉลาดของ Zeni
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการเติบโตที่รวบรวมชุมชนและธุรกิจที่มีความสามารถผู้เชี่ยวชาญมารวมกันเพื่อรับมือกับความท้าทายที่เกิดขึ้นทันทีและวางแผนสำหรับความสำเร็จในระยะยาว ขับเคลื่อนโดยเทคโนโลยี AI ที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์และความเชี่ยวชาญในอุตสาหกรรมเชิงลึก Paro จับคู่ธุรกิจกับผู้เชี่ยวชาญและโซลูชันที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื...
Fincent
fincent.com
สัมผัสประสบการณ์การจัดการทางการเงินที่ราบรื่น ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพ ✓ การทำบัญชี ✓ การยื่นภาษี ✓ การออกใบแจ้งหนี้และการชำระเงิน ✓ การติดตามค่าใช้จ่าย และอื่นๆ จองการสาธิต!
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero คือบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์บัญชีและบริการที่ให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์บัญชีและการเงิน inDinero ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2009 โดย Jessica Mah, Andy Su และ Andrea Barrica โดยสำเร็จการศึกษาจากศูนย์บ่มเพาะสตาร์ทอัพ Y Combinator ในปี 2010 เมื่อวันที่ 8 พฤษภาคม 2018 inDinero ได้เข้าซื้อกิจการ tempCFO ของบริษัทในซานโฮเซ เม...
Ceterus
ceterus.com
ระบบอัตโนมัติอยู่ที่นี่แล้ว ทำให้เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของบัญชีของคุณ! ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นผู้ประกอบการธุรกิจขนาดเล็กหรือบริษัท CPA ที่สนับสนุนธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก คุณจำเป็นต้องมีระบบอัตโนมัติเพื่อแข่งขันในตลาดปัจจุบัน Ceterus ผสมผสานเทคโนโลยีที่ทำให้ขั้นตอนต่างๆ ในกระบวนการจัดทำบัญชีและการรายงานเป็นไปโดยอัตโนมัติ ซึ...
Profit Matters
profitmatters.co
Profit Matters Bookkeeping ensures your financial statements are accurate every single month. We love entrepreneurs and understand their pains. Accurate financials lead to better decisions and in turn better profits.
Digits
digits.com
Digits is accounting, reimagined. Picture clean books, powerful insights, and intuitive reports all delivered right as the month ends (not 2-3 weeks late!) at half the cost of any traditional firm. Digits has built the first modern accounting platform in 20+ years, designed from the ground up to aut...
CoCountant
cocountant.com
CoCountant offers comprehensive, fully managed bookkeeping and accounting solutions to startups and small businesses in the US. With our fixed-price plans, you know exactly what you're paying, giving you great value without any surprises. Our use of the latest technology and a team of certified expe...
BlueMeg
bluemeg.com
With BlueMeg, corporate governance doesn't have to be a hassle. The BlueMeg Console is the global operating system for corporate data. Give your clients and staff a secure, cloud-based platform to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming task of paperwork and digitize your corporate governance and s...
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings...
Xendoo
xendoo.com
Xendoo provides full-service bookkeeping and tax solutions for business owners needing financial peace of mind. Our dedicated expert team of bookkeepers and CPAs reviews your business expenses with a tax-saving lens. Monthly subscription packages start at just $395/month for basic bookkeeping. In ad...
Counto
mycounto.com
Counto (https://mycounto.com) is a fintech accounting company that uses proprietary AI technology - from accounting automation to tax optimisation, to bill payments and spend management - to make compliance a breeze for small businesses. Founded in 2019, it is our mission to help entrepreneurs thriv...
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...