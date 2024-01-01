WebCatalog

Anyone can create and send successful newsletters with rapidmail. Easy to use, featuring reliable delivery and fully GDPR compliant, you will be able to send modern newsletters without expert marketing knowledge. Join over 200.000 customers already placing their trust in rapidmail today! As a member of the Certified Senders Alliance, our newsletter delivery rate is in the absolute top of the class - thanks to server whitelisting and long-standing experience since 2008.

หมวดหมู่:

Business
Transactional Email Software

