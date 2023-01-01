WebCatalog

World Cube Association

World Cube Association

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog.

Spela på webben

Webbplats: worldcubeassociation.org

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för World Cube Association på WebCatalog för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

World Cube Association styr tävlingar för mekaniska pussel som drivs genom att vrida grupper av bitar, allmänt kända som "twisty pussel". Den mest kända av dessa pussel är Rubiks kub, uppfunnen av professor Rubik från Ungern. Ett urval av dessa pussel väljs ut som officiella evenemang för WCA.

Webbplats: worldcubeassociation.org

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till World Cube Association. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Du kanske också gillar

Dan's Cubing Cheat Sheet

Dan's Cubing Cheat Sheet

cubingcheatsheet.com

Cube Wave

Cube Wave

poki.com

Jigsaw Explorer

Jigsaw Explorer

jigsawexplorer.com

CudeDesk

CudeDesk

cubedesk.io

Routemania

Routemania

poki.com

Mahjong

Mahjong

poki.com

Sweet World

Sweet World

poki.com

Adventure Cube

Adventure Cube

poki.com

Chess Grandmaster

Chess Grandmaster

poki.com

Sea Trader FRVR

Sea Trader FRVR

seatrader.frvr.com

Bubble Charms

Bubble Charms

poki.com

Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

poki.com

    Produkt

    Support

    Företag

    Juridiskt

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    Vi använder cookies för att tillhandahålla och förbättra våra webbplatser. Genom att använda våra webbplatser samtycker du till cookies.

    Sekretesspolicy