Squad Goals
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: poki.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Squad Goals på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Squad Goals is a fun and simple 3D soccer game that can quickly turn into a crazy ball brawl! In this version of soccer, there are no cards, no fouls and no offsides! Slide, tackle, dribble, kick, shoot, and score your way to victory. Whoever scores first wins the match! With the money you earn from winning matches, you can make your character stronger and faster. You can also use the coins to decorate your stadium with new fields, goalposts and more! Remember to check in every day for new rewards and daily quests to complete. Prove that you are the king of the field!
Webbplats: poki.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Squad Goals. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.