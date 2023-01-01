Penalty Rivals is a soccer game where your task is to outscore your opponent to win! Choose your favorite uniform, go head-to-head with your opponent, and aim to score goals! Pay close attention to the goalkeeper's movements and wait for the perfect moment to take your shot! The outcome of the match is in your hands. Can you uphold your team's honor and win the match?

Webbplats: poki.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Penalty Rivals. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.