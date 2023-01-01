WebCatalog

Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna

Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna

Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna är den andra delen av ett nytt kapitel i Forgotten Hill-serien. Ta dig igenom museet och upptäck floran och faunan på Forgotten Hill. Slutför alla pussel för att lära dig mer om historien om Forgotten Hill. Hur man spelar: Klicka på föremålen av intresse för att plocka upp dem och lagra dem i ditt lager. Därifrån kan du klicka på dem och använda dem på andra föremål eller dörrar i spelet.Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna skapas av FM Studio. De har andra fantastiska skräckspel på Poki som Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill: Surgery och Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library. Glöm inte att spela Pixel Volley också!

