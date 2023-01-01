Driftwave is a driving game that puts your steering and drifting skills to the ultimate test across various challenging levels! Set your sights on the destination, choose your direction, transition seamlessly from driving to drifting, and make lightning-fast turns! Drive as fast as you while deftly avoiding obstacles along the way. Pick your favorite car in the garage. How quickly can you drive through all the levels?

