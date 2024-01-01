Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Ping på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Ping: The Ultimate Task Manager for Managers & Teams!
Organize & Achieve More:
- Simple Mode: Easily organize tasks and to-dos with the most user-friendly UI. Get your team on board without any hassle!
- Advanced Mode: Plan and prioritize your to-dos for Today, Soon, or Later, streamlining your management process.
- AI-Powered Task Recording: Turn your spoken ideas into organized tasks with advanced AI technology.
Enhance Team Productivity:
- Projects & Groups: Manage and organize projects with ease. Set dependencies, assign tasks, and collaborate effectively.
- Effortless Task Allocation: Delegate tasks one-on-one, optimizing your team’s workflow without complex setups.
Stay Ahead of Deadlines:
- Task Scheduling: Postpone tasks to specific future dates, ensuring you never miss important deadlines.
- Smart Notifications: Get relevant alerts focused on what's crucial in your tasks, enhancing your productivity.
- Convenient Widget: Instantly access and manage your to-dos with a handy widget on your phone.
Innovative Features for Peak Efficiency:
- AI Task Assistant: Benefit from AI assistance in titling tasks, breaking them down, and providing step-by-step guidance.
- Essential Tools: Keep everything in check with deadlines, reminders, checklists, attachments, notes, chat, and repeating tasks.
- Slack Integration: Turn messages into tasks effortlessly, keeping your team’s communication and organization in sync.
Why Ping?
- Tailored for Managers & Teams: Ideal for leaders and teams who value efficiency and simplicity in task management.
- Effective & Intuitive: Experience the perfect balance of straightforward and advanced features, catering to both basic and comprehensive task management needs.
Start with Ping Today: Transform how you manage tasks and to-dos. Join the community of professionals excelling with Ping!
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Ping. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.