Referens - Mest populära apparna - Storbritannien

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

MyHeritage

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Logos Classic

Logos Classic

classic.app.logos.com

Recipe Hunt

Recipe Hunt

recipehunt.app

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

PCGamingWiki

PCGamingWiki

pcgamingwiki.com

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

BrowZine

BrowZine

browzine.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Softpedia

Softpedia

softpedia.com

FamilySearch

FamilySearch

familysearch.org

Duden

Duden

duden.de

dict.cc

dict.cc

dict.cc

Use The Keyboard

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

JSTOR

JSTOR

jstor.org

R Upskill

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

LibraryThing

LibraryThing

librarything.com

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

Explainpaper

Explainpaper

explainpaper.com

Petal Cite

Petal Cite

petal.org

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

