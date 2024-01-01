Referens - Mest populära apparna - Kanada
Google Translate
translate.google.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Presearch
presearch.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Google Books
google.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Wikiquote
wikiquote.org
Readwise
readwise.io
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Researcher.Life
researcher.life
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Wikidata
wikidata.org
Softpedia
softpedia.com
Symbols.com
symbols.com
ScienceDirect
sciencedirect.com
BibleTools.org
bibletools.org
PCGamingWiki
pcgamingwiki.com
Consensus
consensus.app
Research Solutions
researchsolutions.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Pew Research Center
pewresearch.org
The World Factbook
cia.gov
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Wikimedia Commons
wikimedia.org
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Wikisource
wikisource.org
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Synonyms.com
synonyms.com
Quran.com
quran.com
Wiley Online Library
onlinelibrary.wiley.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Linux Survival
linuxsurvival.com
Definitions.net
definitions.net
JSTOR
jstor.org
Wikiwand
wikiwand.com
Forvo
forvo.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
WorldCat.org
worldcat.org
Rhymes.com
rhymes.com
Phrases.com
phrases.com
Ballotpedia
ballotpedia.org