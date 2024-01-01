Referens - Mest populära apparna - Kanada

Kategorier

Google Translate

translate.google.com

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Internet Archive

archive.org

Presearch

presearch.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Google Books

google.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Wikiquote

wikiquote.org

Readwise

readwise.io

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Researcher.Life

researcher.life

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Power Thesaurus

powerthesaurus.org

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Wikidata

wikidata.org

Softpedia

softpedia.com

Symbols.com

symbols.com

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

BibleTools.org

bibletools.org

PCGamingWiki

pcgamingwiki.com

Consensus

consensus.app

Research Solutions

researchsolutions.com

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Pew Research Center

pewresearch.org

The World Factbook

cia.gov

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Ancestry

ancestry.com

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Wikimedia Commons

wikimedia.org

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Wikisource

wikisource.org

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Synonyms.com

synonyms.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Wiley Online Library

onlinelibrary.wiley.com

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Linux Survival

linuxsurvival.com

Definitions.net

definitions.net

JSTOR

jstor.org

Wikiwand

wikiwand.com

Forvo

forvo.com

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

WorldCat.org

worldcat.org

Rhymes.com

rhymes.com

Phrases.com

phrases.com

Ballotpedia

ballotpedia.org

