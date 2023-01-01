WebCatalog
Azure Active Directory

Azure Active Directory

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Azure Active Directory på WebCatalog för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) företagsidentitetstjänst tillhandahåller enkel inloggning och multifaktorautentisering för att skydda dina användare från 99,9 procent av cybersäkerhetsattackerna.

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Azure Active Directory. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

