Alternativas - Yotpo
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye é uma plataforma abrangente de experiência do cliente. Mais de 60.000 empresas de todos os tamanhos usam o BirdEye todos os dias para serem encontradas on-line por meio de avaliações, serem escolhidas pelos clientes por meio de interações por mensagens de texto e serem a melhor empresa com f...
NiceJob
nicejob.com
A maneira mais fácil de obter mais avaliações e construir sua reputação. Crie buzz nas redes sociais, melhore seu SEO e ganhe mais vendas.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence é uma plataforma de voz do cliente que automatiza a prova social para equipes GTM, gerando estudos de caso verificados, depoimentos e estatísticas em minutos. Usando pesquisas e análises de terceiros, o UserEvidence captura continuamente feedback ao longo da jornada do cliente e cria um...